10/28/25: Overcast Evening With Mild 60°F and Light Drizzle Today

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 60.1°F with overcast skies and a gentle breeze blowing at 4.5 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 62.4°F while dropping to a low of 54.7°F. Winds reached up to 9.3 mph, and despite a minimal 18% chance of precipitation, there has only been light drizzle without any accumulation.
Tonight, the overcast conditions will persist in Williamson County, with temperatures expected to lower slightly to a minimum of 55.8°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 9.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 18%.
Residents should expect a consistent weather pattern with no significant changes or weather warnings issued for the area. The slight breeze and cool temperatures will carry on into the evening, providing stable weather conditions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|62°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|55°F
|50°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|52°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|60°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|61°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|53°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|61°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter