10/28/25: Light Drizzle and Cool at 57°F in Williamson County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a light drizzle with a temperature of 57.2°F and winds at a light 4.3 mph. There is currently no precipitation accumulation.

Earlier today, the county experienced a high temperature of 62.4°F and a low of 54.7°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 9.9 mph. Moderate rain was reported, and the total precipitation was recorded at 0.26 inches. The chance of precipitation was 18%.

For tonight, weather conditions are expected to remain mostly overcast with a low temperature nearing 56.5°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to be consistent with earlier, staying up to 9.9 mph. The probability of precipitation remains steady at 18%.

Residents should anticipate similar conditions to persist into the early hours, with overcast skies and mild winds. There are no severe weather warnings issued for the area at this time.

Today’s Details High 62°F Low 55°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 18% chance · 0.26 in Now 57°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 7:06am Sunset 5:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 62°F 55°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 55°F 49°F Rain: moderate Thursday 52°F 43°F Drizzle: light Friday 60°F 40°F Overcast Saturday 59°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 52°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 56°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate

