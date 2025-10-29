10/28/25: Light Drizzle and Cool at 57°F in Williamson County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a light drizzle with a temperature of 57.2°F and winds at a light 4.3 mph. There is currently no precipitation accumulation.

Earlier today, the county experienced a high temperature of 62.4°F and a low of 54.7°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 9.9 mph. Moderate rain was reported, and the total precipitation was recorded at 0.26 inches. The chance of precipitation was 18%.

For tonight, weather conditions are expected to remain mostly overcast with a low temperature nearing 56.5°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to be consistent with earlier, staying up to 9.9 mph. The probability of precipitation remains steady at 18%.

Residents should anticipate similar conditions to persist into the early hours, with overcast skies and mild winds. There are no severe weather warnings issued for the area at this time.

Today’s Details

High
62°F
Low
55°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
18% chance · 0.26 in
Now
57°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
7:06am
Sunset
5:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 62°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 55°F 49°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 52°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Friday 60°F 40°F Overcast
Saturday 59°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 52°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 56°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

