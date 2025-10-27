10/27/25: Overcast with Expected Moderate Rain and Highs Peaking at 57

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 53.4°F. The wind is blowing at a mild 4.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation measured overnight.
Today’s weather forecast predicts a high of 56.7°F and a low of 53.1°F. Conditions are expected to deteriorate with a strong chance of moderate rain as the day progresses, culminating in a total precipitation of 0.58 inches. Winds may reach up to 8.5 mph.
Tonight, the temperature will slightly increase to a low of 54.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease to a gentle 2.9 mph. Although the chance of rain drops to 20%, moderate rainfall can still be expected.
Residents should prepare for the rainy conditions throughout the day and into the night. Adjustments to outdoor activities and travel plans may be necessary due to the anticipated weather.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|57°F
|53°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|58°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|55°F
|44°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|47°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|59°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|58°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|56°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
