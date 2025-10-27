10/27/25: Overcast with Expected Moderate Rain and Highs Peaking at 57

By
Source Staff
-
Photo by Jim Wood

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 53.4°F. The wind is blowing at a mild 4.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation measured overnight.

Today’s weather forecast predicts a high of 56.7°F and a low of 53.1°F. Conditions are expected to deteriorate with a strong chance of moderate rain as the day progresses, culminating in a total precipitation of 0.58 inches. Winds may reach up to 8.5 mph.

Tonight, the temperature will slightly increase to a low of 54.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease to a gentle 2.9 mph. Although the chance of rain drops to 20%, moderate rainfall can still be expected.

Residents should prepare for the rainy conditions throughout the day and into the night. Adjustments to outdoor activities and travel plans may be necessary due to the anticipated weather.

Today’s Details

High
57°F
Low
53°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
0.6 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 0.58 in
Now
53°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
7:05am
Sunset
5:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 57°F 53°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 58°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 55°F 44°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 47°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 59°F 39°F Overcast
Saturday 58°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 56°F 41°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here