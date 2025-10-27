10/27/25: Overcast with Expected Moderate Rain and Highs Peaking at 57

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 53.4°F. The wind is blowing at a mild 4.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation measured overnight.

Today’s weather forecast predicts a high of 56.7°F and a low of 53.1°F. Conditions are expected to deteriorate with a strong chance of moderate rain as the day progresses, culminating in a total precipitation of 0.58 inches. Winds may reach up to 8.5 mph.

Tonight, the temperature will slightly increase to a low of 54.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease to a gentle 2.9 mph. Although the chance of rain drops to 20%, moderate rainfall can still be expected.

Residents should prepare for the rainy conditions throughout the day and into the night. Adjustments to outdoor activities and travel plans may be necessary due to the anticipated weather.

Today’s Details High 57°F Low 53°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 0.6 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 0.58 in Now 53°F · feels 52°F Sunrise 7:05am Sunset 5:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 57°F 53°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 58°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 55°F 44°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 47°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 59°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 58°F 44°F Drizzle: light Sunday 56°F 41°F Drizzle: light

