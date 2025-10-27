10/27/25: Overcast and Cool at 56.5°F, Moderate Rain Expected Today

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, current weather conditions are overcast with a temperature of 56.5°F and a light breeze blowing at 5.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature peaked at 57.6°F with winds reaching up to 8.5 mph. A 100% chance of precipitation was forecasted, accumulating a total of 0.25 inches of moderate rainfall. As the day progresses, residents should expect continued overcast skies and remaining light rain.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will persist with the temperature dropping slightly to a low of 54.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease to about 2.5 mph. The chance of precipitation dramatically decreases to 6%.

Residents should prepare for damp conditions and carry suitable rainwear when heading outdoors earlier today, although heavier rain is subsiding. There are no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County at this time. Stay tuned to local updates for any changes in the weather forecast.

Today’s Details High 58°F Low 53°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 0.8 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 0.25 in Now 56°F · feels 55°F Sunrise 7:05am Sunset 5:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 58°F 53°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 58°F 52°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 54°F 45°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 54°F 41°F Drizzle: light Friday 60°F 40°F Overcast Saturday 58°F 42°F Overcast Sunday 56°F 37°F Clear sky

