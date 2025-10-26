10/26/25: Overcast Evening at 58°F, Moderate Rain Earlier Today, Clearing Tonight

In Williamson County at 5:00 PM, the temperature stands at 57.7°F, with overcast skies and a steady breeze at 7.6 mph. Precipitation currently remains at zero inches despite earlier predictions for moderate rain.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 61.3°F and the wind reached up to 9.3 mph. Although the chance of precipitation was high at 70%, the total recorded rainfall was just 0.31 inches.

Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to shift to partly cloudy with a low around 54.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly with speeds up to 8.3 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains stable at 70%.

As the community moves into the evening and overnight hours, residents should prepare for continued cool temperatures and potential intermittent precipitation.

Today’s Details High 61°F Low 55°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 70% chance · 0.31 in Now 58°F · feels 55°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 5:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 61°F 55°F Rain: moderate Monday 56°F 53°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 58°F 55°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 54°F 40°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 49°F 37°F Drizzle: light Friday 58°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 59°F 43°F Overcast

