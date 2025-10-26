10/26/25: Overcast Evening at 58°F, Moderate Rain Earlier Today, Clearing Tonight

In Williamson County at 5:00 PM, the temperature stands at 57.7°F, with overcast skies and a steady breeze at 7.6 mph. Precipitation currently remains at zero inches despite earlier predictions for moderate rain.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 61.3°F and the wind reached up to 9.3 mph. Although the chance of precipitation was high at 70%, the total recorded rainfall was just 0.31 inches.
Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to shift to partly cloudy with a low around 54.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly with speeds up to 8.3 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains stable at 70%.
As the community moves into the evening and overnight hours, residents should prepare for continued cool temperatures and potential intermittent precipitation.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|61°F
|55°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|56°F
|53°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|58°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|54°F
|40°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|49°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|58°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|59°F
|43°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
