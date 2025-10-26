10/26/25: Overcast and Cool at 65.3°F, Moderate Rain Later with Winds to 11.6 mph

Current Weather Update for Williamson County – October 26, 2025
As of 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 65.3°F. Wind speeds are recorded at 11.6 mph, with no precipitation at this time.
Today, temperatures have reached a high of 65.3°F with a low of 55.4°F earlier. The wind has peaked at 11.6 mph. Despite the overcast skies, there has been no precipitation, although there remains a 64% chance of moderate rain, with an anticipated total of about 0.17 inches.
Tonight, the low will be around 56.7°F with winds slightly decreasing to a maximum of 8.8 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation continues at 64%.
Residents should stay prepared for intermittent rain and keep an eye on weather updates as conditions develop.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|65°F
|55°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|58°F
|55°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|58°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|54°F
|40°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|49°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|58°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|59°F
|43°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
