10/26/25: Overcast and Cool at 65.3°F, Moderate Rain Later with Winds to 11.6 mph

Current Weather Update for Williamson County – October 26, 2025

As of 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 65.3°F. Wind speeds are recorded at 11.6 mph, with no precipitation at this time.

Today, temperatures have reached a high of 65.3°F with a low of 55.4°F earlier. The wind has peaked at 11.6 mph. Despite the overcast skies, there has been no precipitation, although there remains a 64% chance of moderate rain, with an anticipated total of about 0.17 inches.

Tonight, the low will be around 56.7°F with winds slightly decreasing to a maximum of 8.8 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation continues at 64%.

Residents should stay prepared for intermittent rain and keep an eye on weather updates as conditions develop.

Today’s Details High 65°F Low 55°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 64% chance · 0.17 in Now 65°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 5:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 65°F 55°F Rain: moderate Monday 58°F 55°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 58°F 54°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 54°F 40°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 49°F 37°F Drizzle: light Friday 58°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 59°F 43°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email