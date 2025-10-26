10/26/25: Overcast and Cool at 65.3°F, Moderate Rain Later with Winds to 11.6 mph

Photo by Jim Wood

Current Weather Update for Williamson County – October 26, 2025

As of 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 65.3°F. Wind speeds are recorded at 11.6 mph, with no precipitation at this time.

Today, temperatures have reached a high of 65.3°F with a low of 55.4°F earlier. The wind has peaked at 11.6 mph. Despite the overcast skies, there has been no precipitation, although there remains a 64% chance of moderate rain, with an anticipated total of about 0.17 inches.

Tonight, the low will be around 56.7°F with winds slightly decreasing to a maximum of 8.8 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation continues at 64%.

Residents should stay prepared for intermittent rain and keep an eye on weather updates as conditions develop.

Today’s Details

High
65°F
Low
55°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
64% chance · 0.17 in
Now
65°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
7:04am
Sunset
5:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 65°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Monday 58°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 58°F 54°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 54°F 40°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 49°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Friday 58°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 59°F 43°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

