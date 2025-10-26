10/26/25: Overcast and Cool at 56°F, Light Drizzle Expected Today

Williamson County Weather Update: October 26, 2025
As of 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 55.6°F with overcast skies. Winds are light at 4.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 63.7°F with an increase in wind speeds up to 9.6 mph. There is a 62% chance of precipitation, with a total expected accumulation of about 0.07 inches in the form of light drizzle throughout the day.
Tonight, the weather will continue to be cool with an estimated low of 55°F. Winds will slightly decrease with speeds up to 8.9 mph. The chance of light drizzle continues, holding a 58% probability of precipitation.
Residents should plan for potentially damp conditions today and tonight, and carry appropriate rain gear if heading outdoors.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|64°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|58°F
|53°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|57°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|54°F
|46°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|58°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|60°F
|39°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
