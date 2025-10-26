10/26/25: Overcast and Cool at 56°F, Light Drizzle Expected Today

Williamson County Weather Update: October 26, 2025

As of 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 55.6°F with overcast skies. Winds are light at 4.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 63.7°F with an increase in wind speeds up to 9.6 mph. There is a 62% chance of precipitation, with a total expected accumulation of about 0.07 inches in the form of light drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be cool with an estimated low of 55°F. Winds will slightly decrease with speeds up to 8.9 mph. The chance of light drizzle continues, holding a 58% probability of precipitation.

Residents should plan for potentially damp conditions today and tonight, and carry appropriate rain gear if heading outdoors.

Today’s Details

High
64°F
Low
55°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
0.5 (Low)
Precip
62% chance · 0.07 in
Now
56°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
7:04am
Sunset
5:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 64°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Monday 58°F 53°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 57°F 53°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 46°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 51°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Friday 58°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 60°F 39°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

