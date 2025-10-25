10/25/25: Overcast Day with Highs Peaking at 70.7, Cooling Evening Ahead

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature registered at 68.7°F under overcast skies, with a gentle breeze blowing at 4.2 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 70.7°F, with the low reaching down to 44.2°F. The highest wind speed observed was 6.5 mph. Although the skies remained mostly overcast, the precipitation chances lingered at a minimal 7%, with no rainfall accumulating.

Tonight, the weather in Williamson County will maintain overcast conditions, with the temperature expected to dip to a low of 57.7°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 6.5 mph, and the precipitation probability will remain steady at 7%.

Residents should expect consistent weather conditions without significant changes throughout the evening and into the early morning.

Today’s Details High 71°F Low 44°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 7% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 7:03am Sunset 5:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 71°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 63°F 51°F Rain: moderate Monday 60°F 53°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 60°F 50°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 47°F Rain: moderate Thursday 56°F 42°F Rain: slight Friday 58°F 37°F Partly cloudy

