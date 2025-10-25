10/25/25: Overcast Day with Highs Peaking at 70.7, Cooling Evening Ahead

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature registered at 68.7°F under overcast skies, with a gentle breeze blowing at 4.2 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 70.7°F, with the low reaching down to 44.2°F. The highest wind speed observed was 6.5 mph. Although the skies remained mostly overcast, the precipitation chances lingered at a minimal 7%, with no rainfall accumulating.

Tonight, the weather in Williamson County will maintain overcast conditions, with the temperature expected to dip to a low of 57.7°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 6.5 mph, and the precipitation probability will remain steady at 7%.

Residents should expect consistent weather conditions without significant changes throughout the evening and into the early morning.

Today’s Details

High
71°F
Low
44°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
7% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
7:03am
Sunset
5:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 71°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 63°F 51°F Rain: moderate
Monday 60°F 53°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 60°F 50°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 47°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 56°F 42°F Rain: slight
Friday 58°F 37°F Partly cloudy
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here