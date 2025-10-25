10/25/25: Overcast Day with Highs Peaking at 70.7, Cooling Evening Ahead

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature registered at 68.7°F under overcast skies, with a gentle breeze blowing at 4.2 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 70.7°F, with the low reaching down to 44.2°F. The highest wind speed observed was 6.5 mph. Although the skies remained mostly overcast, the precipitation chances lingered at a minimal 7%, with no rainfall accumulating.
Tonight, the weather in Williamson County will maintain overcast conditions, with the temperature expected to dip to a low of 57.7°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 6.5 mph, and the precipitation probability will remain steady at 7%.
Residents should expect consistent weather conditions without significant changes throughout the evening and into the early morning.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|71°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|63°F
|51°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|60°F
|53°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|60°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|56°F
|47°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|56°F
|42°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|58°F
|37°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
