10/25/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 43°F with Calm Winds Early Morning

Early morning weather update for Williamson County as of October 25, 2025, at 4:50 AM shows clear skies with a current temperature of 43.3°F. Wind speeds are mild at 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation overnight.

Today in Williamson County, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 69.8°F with a low of 41.5°F in the early hours. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 7 mph. The sky will gradually become overcast as the day progresses, although the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, and temperatures are anticipated to be milder with a low around 54°F. Similar to today, wind speeds will stay under 7 mph, and the probability of rain remains low at about 2%.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a predominantly clear and calm day with mild temperatures, transitioning to a slightly warmer and cloudier evening.

Today’s Details High 70°F Low 42°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 43°F · feels 39°F Sunrise 7:03am Sunset 5:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 70°F 42°F Overcast Sunday 69°F 49°F Drizzle: light Monday 56°F 52°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 62°F 53°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 55°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 59°F 44°F Drizzle: light Friday 63°F 38°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email