10/24/25: Overcast Evening, Chilly at 60°F with Light Winds

At 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, conditions are currently overcast with a temperature of 59.9°F and a light wind blowing at 2.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 61.3°F after starting at a low of 37.9°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 7.8 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remained notably low at just 1%.
Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear up, leading to mainly clear conditions. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 50.4°F with winds calming to an upper limit of 5.4 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to remain low at 1%.
Residents of Williamson County can expect a tranquil night ahead with mild temperatures and minimal wind, following a rather cloudy but dry day.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|61°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|72°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|69°F
|52°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|56°F
|51°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|63°F
|52°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|53°F
|48°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|60°F
|41°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
