10/24/25: Overcast Evening, Chilly at 60°F with Light Winds

At 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, conditions are currently overcast with a temperature of 59.9°F and a light wind blowing at 2.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 61.3°F after starting at a low of 37.9°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 7.8 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remained notably low at just 1%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear up, leading to mainly clear conditions. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 50.4°F with winds calming to an upper limit of 5.4 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to remain low at 1%.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a tranquil night ahead with mild temperatures and minimal wind, following a rather cloudy but dry day.

Today’s Details High 61°F Low 38°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 60°F · feels 56°F Sunrise 7:02am Sunset 6:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 61°F 38°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 49°F Overcast Sunday 69°F 52°F Rain: moderate Monday 56°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 63°F 52°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 53°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 60°F 41°F Mainly clear

