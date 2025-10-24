10/24/25: Overcast and Chilly at 63.5°F in Williamson County

In Williamson County at 1:50 PM today, October 24, 2025, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 63.5°F, a light breeze at 4.1 mph, and no precipitation reported.

Today’s high is forecasted to reach 64.2°F after starting at a morning low of 37.9°F. Winds throughout the day are mild, peaking at up to 7.8 mph. There’s a negligible chance of precipitation at only 1%.

Tonight, the overcast skies will continue, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 48.7°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 5.7 mph, and the chance of rain remains minimal.

Residents should enjoy a steady yet cool day with consistent overcast conditions and very little change in weather dynamics as the day transitions into the evening.

Today’s Details

High
64°F
Low
38°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
32%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
7:02am
Sunset
6:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 64°F 38°F Overcast
Saturday 71°F 47°F Overcast
Sunday 60°F 52°F Rain: moderate
Monday 56°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 63°F 52°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 53°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 60°F 41°F Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours

