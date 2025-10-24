10/24/25: Overcast and Chilly at 63.5°F in Williamson County

In Williamson County at 1:50 PM today, October 24, 2025, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 63.5°F, a light breeze at 4.1 mph, and no precipitation reported.
Today’s high is forecasted to reach 64.2°F after starting at a morning low of 37.9°F. Winds throughout the day are mild, peaking at up to 7.8 mph. There’s a negligible chance of precipitation at only 1%.
Tonight, the overcast skies will continue, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 48.7°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 5.7 mph, and the chance of rain remains minimal.
Residents should enjoy a steady yet cool day with consistent overcast conditions and very little change in weather dynamics as the day transitions into the evening.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|64°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|71°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|60°F
|52°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|56°F
|51°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|63°F
|52°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|53°F
|48°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|60°F
|41°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
