10/24/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Evening at 47°F in Williamson County

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 47.1°F. The wind is mild at 4.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 61.3°F after starting from a low of 37.9°F in the morning. The day remained overcast despite the absence of any precipitation, and wind speeds touched a peak of 7.8 mph.

Tonight, local residents can expect similar conditions with an overcast sky. The temperature is forecast to dip to a low of about 45°F, with winds slightly increasing to a maximum of 5.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at zero percent.

Entering the early hours of tomorrow, the weather pattern is expected to continue with overcast skies and minimal wind activity, maintaining the calm but cool weather conditions in the area.

Today’s Details

High
61°F
Low
38°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
7:02am
Sunset
6:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 61°F 38°F Overcast
Saturday 70°F 42°F Overcast
Sunday 71°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Monday 55°F 50°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 62°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 55°F 52°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 62°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

