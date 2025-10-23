10/23/25: Clear Skies with Daytime Highs at 67 and Evening Temps Around 65

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County on October 23, 2025, conditions are clear with a temperature of 64.6°F and winds from the west at 7.2 mph. There has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 67.1°F with winds reaching up to 10.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained exceedingly low at 2%, and no rainfall was recorded. Today continued with a clear sky throughout the area.

Tonight, the weather in Williamson County is expected to remain clear with a low temperature of 47.8°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 5.3 mph. There is no precipitation expected as we move into the evening.

Residents can enjoy a tranquil night under clear skies with continued stable weather conditions.

Today’s Details

High
67°F
Low
40°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
4.9 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
7:01am
Sunset
6:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 67°F 40°F Clear sky
Friday 65°F 40°F Overcast
Saturday 71°F 45°F Overcast
Sunday 62°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Monday 60°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 64°F 55°F Overcast
Wednesday 60°F 53°F Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours

