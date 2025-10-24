10/23/25: Clear Skies Continue, Chilly Evening at 50.5

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County on October 23, 2025, the weather is clear with a temperature of 50.5°F and a light wind moving at 5.2 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Earlier today, the county experienced clear skies, reaching a high of 67.5°F, while the wind peaked at 10.7 mph. The likelihood of rain remained minimal at 2%, with no precipitation recorded throughout the day.

Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, and the temperature is expected to reach a low of around 48.2°F. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 5.5 mph, and the chances of precipitation will stay at 0%.

Residents can expect another serene and dry night ahead in Williamson County, with no severe weather alerts in effect.

Today’s Details High 67°F Low 40°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 4.9 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 51°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 6:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 67°F 40°F Clear sky Friday 65°F 40°F Overcast Saturday 71°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 62°F 54°F Rain showers: slight Monday 61°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 65°F 51°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 56°F 46°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

