10/23/25: Clear Skies Continue, Chilly Evening at 50.5

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County on October 23, 2025, the weather is clear with a temperature of 50.5°F and a light wind moving at 5.2 mph. There is currently no precipitation.
Earlier today, the county experienced clear skies, reaching a high of 67.5°F, while the wind peaked at 10.7 mph. The likelihood of rain remained minimal at 2%, with no precipitation recorded throughout the day.
Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, and the temperature is expected to reach a low of around 48.2°F. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 5.5 mph, and the chances of precipitation will stay at 0%.
Residents can expect another serene and dry night ahead in Williamson County, with no severe weather alerts in effect.
Today’s Details
High
67°F
Low
40°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
4.9 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
51°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
7:01am
Sunset
6:01pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|67°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|65°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|71°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|62°F
|54°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|61°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|65°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|56°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
