10/23/25: Clear Skies and Highs Reaching 68 in Williamson County

Williamson County Weather Update: October 23, 2025

As of 1:50 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 66.9°F. Winds are currently blowing at 8.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s weather reached a high of 67.6°F and a low this morning was 39.9°F. Wind speeds peaked at up to 10.7 mph. The skies remained clear throughout the day, and the chance of precipitation stayed at a minimal 2%.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low of about 48°F. Winds will decrease, averaging around 5.5 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining a 0% chance throughout the night.

Enjoy the pleasant weather conditions and clear skies if you are planning any outdoor evening activities in Williamson County.

Today’s Details High 68°F Low 40°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 44% UV Index 4.9 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 6:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 68°F 40°F Clear sky Friday 65°F 40°F Overcast Saturday 71°F 49°F Overcast Sunday 62°F 57°F Drizzle: light Monday 60°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 64°F 55°F Overcast Wednesday 60°F 53°F Rain showers: slight

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email