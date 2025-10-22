10/22/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 43.7°F Early, Warming to 64.6°F

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 4:50 AM on October 22, 2025, in Williamson County, the temperature is currently a chilly 43.7°F with a light wind moving at 2.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, the temperature will rise to a mild 64.6°F with winds reaching speeds of up to 12.7 mph under clear skies. The minimum temperature will settle around 42.1°F, and there will be no chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, locals can expect another clear sky with the low dipping slightly to 48.6°F. The wind is forecasted to calm down to a maximum of 5.7 mph. Similar to the daytime, there is no precipitation anticipated overnight.

Residents of Williamson County should enjoy a day and night of stable and clear weather, making it an excellent time for outdoor evening activities.

Today’s Details

High
65°F
Low
42°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
7:01am
Sunset
6:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 65°F 42°F Clear sky
Thursday 65°F 43°F Overcast
Friday 67°F 44°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 55°F Overcast
Sunday 70°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 62°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 58°F 55°F Rain showers: slight
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here