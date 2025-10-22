10/22/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 43.7°F Early, Warming to 64.6°F

At 4:50 AM on October 22, 2025, in Williamson County, the temperature is currently a chilly 43.7°F with a light wind moving at 2.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, the temperature will rise to a mild 64.6°F with winds reaching speeds of up to 12.7 mph under clear skies. The minimum temperature will settle around 42.1°F, and there will be no chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, locals can expect another clear sky with the low dipping slightly to 48.6°F. The wind is forecasted to calm down to a maximum of 5.7 mph. Similar to the daytime, there is no precipitation anticipated overnight.

Residents of Williamson County should enjoy a day and night of stable and clear weather, making it an excellent time for outdoor evening activities.

Today’s Details High 65°F Low 42°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 44°F · feels 39°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 6:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 65°F 42°F Clear sky Thursday 65°F 43°F Overcast Friday 67°F 44°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 55°F Overcast Sunday 70°F 55°F Overcast Monday 62°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 58°F 55°F Rain showers: slight

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email