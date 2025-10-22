10/22/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 43.7°F Early, Warming to 64.6°F

At 4:50 AM on October 22, 2025, in Williamson County, the temperature is currently a chilly 43.7°F with a light wind moving at 2.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, the temperature will rise to a mild 64.6°F with winds reaching speeds of up to 12.7 mph under clear skies. The minimum temperature will settle around 42.1°F, and there will be no chance of precipitation throughout the day.
Tonight, locals can expect another clear sky with the low dipping slightly to 48.6°F. The wind is forecasted to calm down to a maximum of 5.7 mph. Similar to the daytime, there is no precipitation anticipated overnight.
Residents of Williamson County should enjoy a day and night of stable and clear weather, making it an excellent time for outdoor evening activities.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|65°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|65°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|67°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|70°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|62°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|58°F
|55°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
