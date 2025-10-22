10/22/25: Clear Skies and Mild Evening at 63°F in Williamson County

At 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 63.1°F. Winds are blowing at 8.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 66.2°F with wind speeds reaching up to 11.5 mph under clear skies. Tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 50°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 5.9 mph.

Looking ahead, the clear skies are set to continue with no precipitation expected, maintaining consistent weather conditions into the early morning.

This concise report captures the present and anticipated weather for Williamson County as of October 22, 2025.

Today’s Details High 66°F Low 41°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 28% UV Index 5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 55°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 6:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 66°F 41°F Clear sky Thursday 66°F 43°F Clear sky Friday 68°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 50°F Overcast Sunday 67°F 54°F Rain: moderate Monday 58°F 54°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 67°F 52°F Drizzle: light

