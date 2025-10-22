10/22/25: Clear Skies and Mild Evening at 63°F in Williamson County

At 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 63.1°F. Winds are blowing at 8.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 66.2°F with wind speeds reaching up to 11.5 mph under clear skies. Tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 50°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 5.9 mph.
Looking ahead, the clear skies are set to continue with no precipitation expected, maintaining consistent weather conditions into the early morning.
This concise report captures the present and anticipated weather for Williamson County as of October 22, 2025.
Today’s Details
High
66°F
Low
41°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
7:01am
Sunset
6:02pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|66°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|66°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|68°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|67°F
|54°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|58°F
|54°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|67°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter