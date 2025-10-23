10/22/25: Clear Skies and Cool Evening at 50°F After Day High of 66.2°F

Williamson County Weather Update for 10/22/25

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 50°F. The wind is mild at 2.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the high reached 66.2°F with a low of 40.6°F. Conditions remained clear throughout the day with winds topping out at 10.7 mph. There was no precipitation, continuing the trend of a dry day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 48.4°F. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 4.1 mph, and skies will stay clear with no chance of precipitation.

Residents can look forward to a calm and clear evening with no weather disturbances or warnings to report. Ideal conditions for nighttime outdoor activities or a peaceful night’s rest are present.

Today’s Details High 66°F Low 41°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 47% UV Index 5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 50°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 6:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 66°F 41°F Clear sky Thursday 68°F 43°F Clear sky Friday 64°F 40°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 62°F 52°F Rain: moderate Monday 59°F 52°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 61°F 50°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email