10/22/25: Clear Skies and Cool Evening at 50°F After Day High of 66.2°F

Williamson County Weather Update for 10/22/25

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 50°F. The wind is mild at 2.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the high reached 66.2°F with a low of 40.6°F. Conditions remained clear throughout the day with winds topping out at 10.7 mph. There was no precipitation, continuing the trend of a dry day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 48.4°F. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 4.1 mph, and skies will stay clear with no chance of precipitation.

Residents can look forward to a calm and clear evening with no weather disturbances or warnings to report. Ideal conditions for nighttime outdoor activities or a peaceful night’s rest are present.

Today’s Details

High
66°F
Low
41°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
50°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
7:01am
Sunset
6:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 66°F 41°F Clear sky
Thursday 68°F 43°F Clear sky
Friday 64°F 40°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 62°F 52°F Rain: moderate
Monday 59°F 52°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 61°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

