10/22/25: Clear Skies and Cool Evening at 50°F After Day High of 66.2°F

Williamson County Weather Update for 10/22/25
At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 50°F. The wind is mild at 2.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, the high reached 66.2°F with a low of 40.6°F. Conditions remained clear throughout the day with winds topping out at 10.7 mph. There was no precipitation, continuing the trend of a dry day.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 48.4°F. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 4.1 mph, and skies will stay clear with no chance of precipitation.
Residents can look forward to a calm and clear evening with no weather disturbances or warnings to report. Ideal conditions for nighttime outdoor activities or a peaceful night’s rest are present.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|66°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|68°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|64°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|72°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|62°F
|52°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|59°F
|52°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|61°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter