10/22/25: Clear Skies and a High of 65, Cooling to 50 Tonight

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 64.8°F and winds moving at 12.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently.
Today, the area recorded a high of approximately 65.5°F and a low of 40.6°F. Winds reached up to 13.4 mph and the sky remained clear throughout the day, with no precipitation recorded and zero chance anticipated.
Moving into tonight, the forecast predicts a clear sky with temperatures dipping to a low of 49.5°F. Winds are expected to slow to a maximum of 5.8 mph, maintaining a calm and clear night with zero precipitation.
Residents should expect continued clear skies and minimal wind disruption as they plan any evening and early morning activities.
Today’s Details
High
65°F
Low
41°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
7:01am
Sunset
6:02pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|65°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|66°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|68°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|67°F
|54°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|58°F
|54°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|67°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
