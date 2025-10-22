10/22/25: Clear Skies and a High of 65, Cooling to 50 Tonight

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 64.8°F and winds moving at 12.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Today, the area recorded a high of approximately 65.5°F and a low of 40.6°F. Winds reached up to 13.4 mph and the sky remained clear throughout the day, with no precipitation recorded and zero chance anticipated.

Moving into tonight, the forecast predicts a clear sky with temperatures dipping to a low of 49.5°F. Winds are expected to slow to a maximum of 5.8 mph, maintaining a calm and clear night with zero precipitation.

Residents should expect continued clear skies and minimal wind disruption as they plan any evening and early morning activities.

Today’s Details

High
65°F
Low
41°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
7:01am
Sunset
6:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 65°F 41°F Clear sky
Thursday 66°F 43°F Overcast
Friday 68°F 39°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 50°F Overcast
Sunday 67°F 54°F Rain: moderate
Monday 58°F 54°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 67°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

