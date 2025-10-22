10/22/25: Clear Skies and a High of 65, Cooling to 50 Tonight

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 64.8°F and winds moving at 12.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Today, the area recorded a high of approximately 65.5°F and a low of 40.6°F. Winds reached up to 13.4 mph and the sky remained clear throughout the day, with no precipitation recorded and zero chance anticipated.

Moving into tonight, the forecast predicts a clear sky with temperatures dipping to a low of 49.5°F. Winds are expected to slow to a maximum of 5.8 mph, maintaining a calm and clear night with zero precipitation.

Residents should expect continued clear skies and minimal wind disruption as they plan any evening and early morning activities.

Today’s Details High 65°F Low 41°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 30% UV Index 5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 6:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 65°F 41°F Clear sky Thursday 66°F 43°F Overcast Friday 68°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 50°F Overcast Sunday 67°F 54°F Rain: moderate Monday 58°F 54°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 67°F 52°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email