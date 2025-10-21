10/21/25: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures Continue, 69°F

At 1:50 PM today in Williamson County, the temperature registered at 69.4°F under clear skies. Wind speeds reached 11.9 mph, with no recorded precipitation.

For the remainder of the day, conditions are expected to remain stable with temperatures peaking at a high of 69.6°F. The skies will transition to partly cloudy as the day progresses. Maximum wind speeds could escalate up to 13.2 mph, but the chance of precipitation will stay minimal at 1%.

Tonight, the weather will clear again, providing a pristine view of the night sky as temperatures drop to a forecasted low of 50.7°F. The winds will calm to around 6.3 mph and there is no expected rainfall.

Residents of Williamson County can enjoy a pleasant day ahead with mild weather conditions, ideal for outdoor activities.

Today’s Details High 70°F Low 51°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 5 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 7:00am Sunset 6:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 70°F 51°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 63°F 44°F Clear sky Thursday 72°F 43°F Clear sky Friday 69°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 70°F 57°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 55°F Overcast Monday 65°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate

