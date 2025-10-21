10/21/25: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures Continue, 69°F

At 1:50 PM today in Williamson County, the temperature registered at 69.4°F under clear skies. Wind speeds reached 11.9 mph, with no recorded precipitation.
For the remainder of the day, conditions are expected to remain stable with temperatures peaking at a high of 69.6°F. The skies will transition to partly cloudy as the day progresses. Maximum wind speeds could escalate up to 13.2 mph, but the chance of precipitation will stay minimal at 1%.
Tonight, the weather will clear again, providing a pristine view of the night sky as temperatures drop to a forecasted low of 50.7°F. The winds will calm to around 6.3 mph and there is no expected rainfall.
Residents of Williamson County can enjoy a pleasant day ahead with mild weather conditions, ideal for outdoor activities.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|70°F
|51°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|63°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|72°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|69°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|70°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|71°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
