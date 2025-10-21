10/21/25: Clear Skies and Mild Evening Expected, High of 69 Today

Photo by Jim Wood

Williamson County Weather Update for October 21, 2025

As of 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 65.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 9.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 69.4°F under partly cloudy skies, while wind speeds reached as high as 11.9 mph. Precipitation chances remained nearly non-existent at 1% with no precipitation occurring.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 51.3°F. Winds are forecast to decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.5 mph, and no precipitation is expected.

Residents can expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions continuing into the night.

Today’s Details

High
69°F
Low
51°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
6:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 69°F 51°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 64°F 43°F Clear sky
Thursday 72°F 43°F Clear sky
Friday 69°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 70°F 57°F Overcast
Sunday 71°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

