10/21/25: Clear Skies and Mild Evening Expected, High of 69 Today

Williamson County Weather Update for October 21, 2025

As of 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 65.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 9.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 69.4°F under partly cloudy skies, while wind speeds reached as high as 11.9 mph. Precipitation chances remained nearly non-existent at 1% with no precipitation occurring.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 51.3°F. Winds are forecast to decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.5 mph, and no precipitation is expected.

Residents can expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions continuing into the night.

Today’s Details High 69°F Low 51°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 5 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 7:00am Sunset 6:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 69°F 51°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 64°F 43°F Clear sky Thursday 72°F 43°F Clear sky Friday 69°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 70°F 57°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 55°F Overcast Monday 65°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate

