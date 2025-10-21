10/21/25: Clear Skies and Mild Evening Expected, High of 69 Today

Williamson County Weather Update for October 21, 2025
As of 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 65.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 9.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 69.4°F under partly cloudy skies, while wind speeds reached as high as 11.9 mph. Precipitation chances remained nearly non-existent at 1% with no precipitation occurring.
Tonight, the sky will remain clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 51.3°F. Winds are forecast to decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.5 mph, and no precipitation is expected.
Residents can expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions continuing into the night.
Today’s Details
High
69°F
Low
51°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
6:04pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|69°F
|51°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|64°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|72°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|69°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|70°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|71°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
