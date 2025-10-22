10/21/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temps Dip to 53°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 53.6°F. Winds are mild at 5.7 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.4°F under partly cloudy skies. The wind peaked at 10.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation was nearly negligible at 1%, with no actual rainfall occurring.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with the low dipping slightly to 51.3°F. Winds will continue to be light, not exceeding 6.2 mph, and the chance of rain remains at 0%.
Residents of Williamson County can enjoy a calm and clear night ahead without any official weather warnings or advisories in effect.
Today’s Details
High
69°F
Low
51°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
6:04pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|69°F
|51°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|65°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|66°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|68°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|72°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|67°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
