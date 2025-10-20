10/20/25: Clear Sky, Reached High of 69 and Low of 40 Today

At 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 66°F. Winds are presently blowing at 8.6 mph and there has been no precipitation observed.

Today’s weather saw highs nearing 68.7°F during the day with the lowest temperature dropping to 39.7°F in the early hours. Conditions remained partly cloudy with wind speeds reaching up to 9.5 mph. No precipitation was recorded and the chance of rain maintained at zero percent throughout the day.

Tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear with no chance of precipitation. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 52.9°F, with wind speeds decreasing to around 5.8 mph.

Residents of Williamson County can expect continued clear skies and mild evening temperatures as we head into the night of October 20, 2025.

Today’s Details

High
69°F
Low
40°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
5.1 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:59am
Sunset
6:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 69°F 40°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 69°F 50°F Overcast
Wednesday 67°F 43°F Clear sky
Thursday 72°F 46°F Clear sky
Friday 71°F 50°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 56°F Overcast
Sunday 66°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

