10/20/25: Clear Sky, Reached High of 69 and Low of 40 Today

At 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 66°F. Winds are presently blowing at 8.6 mph and there has been no precipitation observed.

Today’s weather saw highs nearing 68.7°F during the day with the lowest temperature dropping to 39.7°F in the early hours. Conditions remained partly cloudy with wind speeds reaching up to 9.5 mph. No precipitation was recorded and the chance of rain maintained at zero percent throughout the day.

Tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear with no chance of precipitation. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 52.9°F, with wind speeds decreasing to around 5.8 mph.

Residents of Williamson County can expect continued clear skies and mild evening temperatures as we head into the night of October 20, 2025.

Today’s Details High 69°F Low 40°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 5.1 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:59am Sunset 6:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 69°F 40°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 69°F 50°F Overcast Wednesday 67°F 43°F Clear sky Thursday 72°F 46°F Clear sky Friday 71°F 50°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 66°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate

