10/20/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 42°F, High Near 65 Later

As of 7:45 AM on October 20, 2025, Williamson County is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 41.5°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, residents can expect continuous clear skies with temperatures reaching a high of around 64.9°F. While it’ll stay dry with zero chance of precipitation, winds may pick up slightly, gusting up to 10.3 mph.
Tonight, the clear conditions will persist, and the temperature is forecasted to dip to a low of 51.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maintaining a gentle breeze at around 6.1 mph.
Overall, today and tonight in Williamson County will hold steady with fair weather, ideal for outdoor activities due to the absence of rainfall and significant wind.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|65°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|68°F
|49°F
|Mainly clear
|Wednesday
|66°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|72°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|67°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
