10/20/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 42°F, High Near 65 Later

As of 7:45 AM on October 20, 2025, Williamson County is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 41.5°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, residents can expect continuous clear skies with temperatures reaching a high of around 64.9°F. While it’ll stay dry with zero chance of precipitation, winds may pick up slightly, gusting up to 10.3 mph.

Tonight, the clear conditions will persist, and the temperature is forecasted to dip to a low of 51.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maintaining a gentle breeze at around 6.1 mph.

Overall, today and tonight in Williamson County will hold steady with fair weather, ideal for outdoor activities due to the absence of rainfall and significant wind.

Today’s Details High 65°F Low 40°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 5.1 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:59am Sunset 6:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 65°F 40°F Clear sky Tuesday 68°F 49°F Mainly clear Wednesday 66°F 43°F Clear sky Thursday 72°F 45°F Overcast Friday 72°F 52°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 54°F Overcast Sunday 67°F 62°F Drizzle: light

