10/20/25: Clear Skies and Temperatures Peaking at 67.5 Today

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:50 PM today in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a mild 66.6°F with clear skies and a breeze of 7.6 mph. There has been no precipitation observed.

Today’s weather has reached a high of 67.5°F with lows earlier dropping to 39.7°F. Conditions have been predominantly clear with some partly cloudy spells and maximum wind speeds peaking at 9.6 mph. No precipitation was recorded, maintaining a zero percent chance throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast indicates clear skies continuing with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 52.5°F. Winds will become milder, decreasing to up to 5.9 mph. The chance of rain remains at zero percent.

Overall, Williamson County enjoys a pleasant day with minimal wind and no precipitation, ideal for outdoor activities and events.

Today’s Details

High
67°F
Low
40°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
5.1 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:59am
Sunset
6:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 67°F 40°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 67°F 48°F Overcast
Wednesday 67°F 42°F Clear sky
Thursday 72°F 46°F Clear sky
Friday 71°F 50°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 56°F Overcast
Sunday 66°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here