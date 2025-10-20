10/20/25: Clear Skies and Temperatures Peaking at 67.5 Today

At 1:50 PM today in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a mild 66.6°F with clear skies and a breeze of 7.6 mph. There has been no precipitation observed.

Today’s weather has reached a high of 67.5°F with lows earlier dropping to 39.7°F. Conditions have been predominantly clear with some partly cloudy spells and maximum wind speeds peaking at 9.6 mph. No precipitation was recorded, maintaining a zero percent chance throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast indicates clear skies continuing with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 52.5°F. Winds will become milder, decreasing to up to 5.9 mph. The chance of rain remains at zero percent.

Overall, Williamson County enjoys a pleasant day with minimal wind and no precipitation, ideal for outdoor activities and events.

Today’s Details High 67°F Low 40°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 36% UV Index 5.1 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:59am Sunset 6:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 67°F 40°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 67°F 48°F Overcast Wednesday 67°F 42°F Clear sky Thursday 72°F 46°F Clear sky Friday 71°F 50°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 66°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email