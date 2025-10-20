10/20/25: Clear Skies and Temperatures Peaking at 67.5 Today

At 1:50 PM today in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a mild 66.6°F with clear skies and a breeze of 7.6 mph. There has been no precipitation observed.
Today’s weather has reached a high of 67.5°F with lows earlier dropping to 39.7°F. Conditions have been predominantly clear with some partly cloudy spells and maximum wind speeds peaking at 9.6 mph. No precipitation was recorded, maintaining a zero percent chance throughout the day.
Tonight, the forecast indicates clear skies continuing with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 52.5°F. Winds will become milder, decreasing to up to 5.9 mph. The chance of rain remains at zero percent.
Overall, Williamson County enjoys a pleasant day with minimal wind and no precipitation, ideal for outdoor activities and events.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|67°F
|40°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|67°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|67°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|72°F
|46°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|71°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|66°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
