10/20/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County with a Current Temp of 54.3

Williamson County Weather Update: October 20, 2025

As of 9:30 PM in Williamson County, current weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 54.3°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle 5.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today in Williamson County, temperatures reached a high of 69.1°F and a low of 39.7°F under partly cloudy skies. The wind reached speeds up to 8.1 mph but remained gentle throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, expect temperatures to continue to decrease slightly, approaching a low of 52.7°F. The skies will remain clear, with wind speeds staying around 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the night.

Residents can look forward to tranquil weather conditions continuing into the early morning hours.

Today’s Details

High
69°F
Low
40°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
5.1 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
6:59am
Sunset
6:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 69°F 40°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 70°F 50°F Overcast
Wednesday 64°F 43°F Clear sky
Thursday 70°F 46°F Clear sky
Friday 68°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 56°F Overcast
Sunday 66°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

