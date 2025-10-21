10/20/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County with a Current Temp of 54.3

Williamson County Weather Update: October 20, 2025

As of 9:30 PM in Williamson County, current weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 54.3°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle 5.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today in Williamson County, temperatures reached a high of 69.1°F and a low of 39.7°F under partly cloudy skies. The wind reached speeds up to 8.1 mph but remained gentle throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, expect temperatures to continue to decrease slightly, approaching a low of 52.7°F. The skies will remain clear, with wind speeds staying around 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the night.

Residents can look forward to tranquil weather conditions continuing into the early morning hours.

Today’s Details High 69°F Low 40°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 5.1 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 54°F · feels 50°F Sunrise 6:59am Sunset 6:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 69°F 40°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 70°F 50°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 43°F Clear sky Thursday 70°F 46°F Clear sky Friday 68°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 66°F 60°F Drizzle: light

