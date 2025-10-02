10/2/25: Clear Sky and Warm at 82°, Daytime High Reached 83°

Williamson County Weather Report: 10/2/25

As of 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 82°F. Winds are mild at 5.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 83.1°F and a low of 62.8°F under mainly clear skies. The wind peaked at 9.2 mph, consistent with a calm and dry day as the precipitation chance held at 0%.

Tonight, the forecast remains clear with a low temperature expected to be around 67.6°F. Winds will continue to be light, not exceeding 5.5 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation, maintaining clear and stable conditions through the night.

Residents can expect another serene start tomorrow, with continued clear skies and mild temperatures.

Today’s Details

High
83°F
Low
63°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
6:29pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 83°F 63°F Mainly clear
Friday 80°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 59°F Overcast
Monday 74°F 66°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 69°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 68°F 58°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

