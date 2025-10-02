10/2/25: Clear Sky and Warm at 82°, Daytime High Reached 83°

Williamson County Weather Report: 10/2/25

As of 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 82°F. Winds are mild at 5.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 83.1°F and a low of 62.8°F under mainly clear skies. The wind peaked at 9.2 mph, consistent with a calm and dry day as the precipitation chance held at 0%.

Tonight, the forecast remains clear with a low temperature expected to be around 67.6°F. Winds will continue to be light, not exceeding 5.5 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation, maintaining clear and stable conditions through the night.

Residents can expect another serene start tomorrow, with continued clear skies and mild temperatures.

Today’s Details High 83°F Low 63°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 82°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 6:29pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 83°F 63°F Mainly clear Friday 80°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 59°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 59°F Overcast Monday 74°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 69°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 68°F 58°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

