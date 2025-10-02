10/2/25: Clear Sky and Mild at 81°F in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:55 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is marked by clear skies with a temperature of 81.1°F. The wind is mild at 5 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.

Today’s temperature is expected to peak at 82.2°F, after starting at a low of 62.8°F this morning. The wind will continue to be gentle, reaching up to 9.2 mph. There are no chances of precipitation, and skies are expected to remain mainly clear throughout the day.

Tonight, the clear conditions will persist with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 67.8°F. The wind will slightly decrease to speeds up to 4.8 mph, maintaining the calm conditions into the early morning.

Overall, Williamson County is experiencing a calm and clear day with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect as of now. Enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts.

Today’s Details

High
82°F
Low
63°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 86°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
6:29pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 82°F 63°F Mainly clear
Friday 80°F 58°F Clear sky
Saturday 79°F 58°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 59°F Overcast
Monday 74°F 66°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 69°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 68°F 58°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here