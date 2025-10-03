10/2/25: Clear Sky and Cooling at 69°F After a High of 83°F Today

At 9:30 PM on October 2, 2025, in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a mild temperature of 69.4°F. The wind is calm at 4.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures in Williamson County reached a high of 82.9°F and a low of 62.8°F under mainly clear skies. Winds peaked at 9.2 mph, with no precipitation throughout the day, maintaining a 0% chance of rain.

Tonight, locals can expect continued clear skies with temperatures projected to lower slightly to around 68°F. Winds will remain gentle, not exceeding 5 mph, ensuring a tranquil night ahead.

Looking forward into the early morning of October 3, the clear conditions will persist, offering a serene start to the day with consistent temperatures and light breezes, perfect for any early risers or night-time commuters in the area.

Today’s Details

High
83°F
Low
63°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
6:29pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 83°F 63°F Mainly clear
Friday 80°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 59°F Overcast
Monday 81°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 76°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 77°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

