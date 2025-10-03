10/2/25: Clear Sky and Cooling at 69°F After a High of 83°F Today

At 9:30 PM on October 2, 2025, in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a mild temperature of 69.4°F. The wind is calm at 4.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures in Williamson County reached a high of 82.9°F and a low of 62.8°F under mainly clear skies. Winds peaked at 9.2 mph, with no precipitation throughout the day, maintaining a 0% chance of rain.
Tonight, locals can expect continued clear skies with temperatures projected to lower slightly to around 68°F. Winds will remain gentle, not exceeding 5 mph, ensuring a tranquil night ahead.
Looking forward into the early morning of October 3, the clear conditions will persist, offering a serene start to the day with consistent temperatures and light breezes, perfect for any early risers or night-time commuters in the area.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|83°F
|63°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|80°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|82°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|81°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|76°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|77°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter