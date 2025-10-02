10/2/25: Clear Skies and Cool at 63, High Expected at 82

Williamson County Weather Update: 10/2/25

As of 4:55 AM, Williamson County is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 63°F. Winds are light at 4.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the weather in Williamson County is forecasted to remain mainly clear with highs reaching up to 81.7°F and winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 10.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains nearly non-existent at 1%, with no measurable rainfall expected.

Tonight, the clear conditions will continue with an anticipated low of 65.3°F. Winds will calm to around 5.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation will persist at a low 1%.

Residents and visitors can enjoy the stable and pleasant weather conditions without the need for any weather-related precautions today.

Today’s Details

High
82°F
Low
63°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
6:29pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 82°F 63°F Mainly clear
Friday 79°F 57°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 59°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 60°F Overcast
Monday 78°F 66°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 70°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 79°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

