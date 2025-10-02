10/2/25: Clear Skies and Cool at 63, High Expected at 82

Williamson County Weather Update: 10/2/25

As of 4:55 AM, Williamson County is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 63°F. Winds are light at 4.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the weather in Williamson County is forecasted to remain mainly clear with highs reaching up to 81.7°F and winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 10.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains nearly non-existent at 1%, with no measurable rainfall expected.

Tonight, the clear conditions will continue with an anticipated low of 65.3°F. Winds will calm to around 5.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation will persist at a low 1%.

Residents and visitors can enjoy the stable and pleasant weather conditions without the need for any weather-related precautions today.

Today’s Details High 82°F Low 63°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 6:29pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 82°F 63°F Mainly clear Friday 79°F 57°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 59°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 60°F Overcast Monday 78°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 70°F 67°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 79°F 65°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email