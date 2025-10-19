10/19/25: Partly Cloudy and 59°F with High Winds, Heavy Rain Expected Later

Williamson County Weather Update: 10/19/25
As of 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 59°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are brisk, blowing from the northwest at 16.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
The forecast for the rest of the day indicates a significant chance of heavy rain, with the likelihood of precipitation at 99%. Temperature highs are expected to reach 73.9°F. The winds may gust up to 17.6 mph. Accumulation of rain could total approximately 0.86 inches by day’s end.
Tonight, the weather will clear up, leading to a clear sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 48.9°F. Winds will decrease significantly to around 4.7 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.
Residents of Williamson County should prepare for the heavy rain anticipated later today and may want to plan evening activities indoors.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|74°F
|49°F
|Rain: heavy
|Monday
|64°F
|43°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|71°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|65°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|73°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|67°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter