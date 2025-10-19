10/19/25: Partly Cloudy and 59°F with High Winds, Heavy Rain Expected Later

Williamson County Weather Update: 10/19/25

As of 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 59°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are brisk, blowing from the northwest at 16.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

The forecast for the rest of the day indicates a significant chance of heavy rain, with the likelihood of precipitation at 99%. Temperature highs are expected to reach 73.9°F. The winds may gust up to 17.6 mph. Accumulation of rain could total approximately 0.86 inches by day’s end.

Tonight, the weather will clear up, leading to a clear sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 48.9°F. Winds will decrease significantly to around 4.7 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents of Williamson County should prepare for the heavy rain anticipated later today and may want to plan evening activities indoors.

Today’s Details High 74°F Low 49°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 65% UV Index 4.7 (Moderate) Precip 99% chance · 0.86 in Now 59°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 6:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 74°F 49°F Rain: heavy Monday 64°F 43°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 71°F 50°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 65°F 43°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 45°F Overcast Friday 73°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 67°F 57°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email