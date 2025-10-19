10/19/25: Partly Cloudy and 59°F with High Winds, Heavy Rain Expected Later

Williamson County Weather Update: 10/19/25

As of 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 59°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are brisk, blowing from the northwest at 16.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

The forecast for the rest of the day indicates a significant chance of heavy rain, with the likelihood of precipitation at 99%. Temperature highs are expected to reach 73.9°F. The winds may gust up to 17.6 mph. Accumulation of rain could total approximately 0.86 inches by day’s end.

Tonight, the weather will clear up, leading to a clear sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 48.9°F. Winds will decrease significantly to around 4.7 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents of Williamson County should prepare for the heavy rain anticipated later today and may want to plan evening activities indoors.

Today’s Details

High
74°F
Low
49°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
4.7 (Moderate)
Precip
99% chance · 0.86 in
Now
59°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
6:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 74°F 49°F Rain: heavy
Monday 64°F 43°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 71°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 65°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 45°F Overcast
Friday 73°F 49°F Overcast
Saturday 67°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

