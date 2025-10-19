10/19/25: Overnight Light Drizzle and 66.7, Heavy Rain Expected Today

As of 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature measures 66.7°F with a light drizzle and winds blowing at 12.4 mph. Precipitation levels currently stand at 0 inches.

Today, October 19, 2025, Williamson County can expect heavy rain with the total precipitation likely reaching up to 0.91 inches as the day progresses. The high temperature is forecasted to hit 73.9°F, with a low dipping to 48.9°F later tonight. Wind speeds may peak at 18.8 mph, creating challenging outdoor conditions. The chance of precipitation is nearly certain at 99%.

Tonight’s weather will see a significant shift as skies clear up, leading to a low of 48.9°F and calmer winds at 4.8 mph. Precipitation chances will plummet to 0%, promising a dry and clear evening.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for today’s heavy rainfall and potential associated impacts like puddling and localized flooding during peak precipitation times. Travelers and commuters should plan accordingly, allowing extra time for travel and considering the potential need for alternate routes.

Today’s Details High 74°F Low 49°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 99% chance · 0.91 in Now 67°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 6:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 74°F 49°F Rain: heavy Monday 63°F 43°F Clear sky Tuesday 69°F 50°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 65°F 42°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 46°F Partly cloudy Friday 59°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 67°F 53°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email