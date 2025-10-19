10/18/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County with a Temp of 73.6

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 73.6°F under overcast skies, with winds blowing at 11.5 mph and no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.9°F, and the low temperature was 61.3°F. The winds peaked at 15.6 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, no significant precipitation occurred, aligning with the minimal 4% chance forecasted.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to maintain near the current reading, with a low of 73.4°F forecasted. The skies will clear as the night progresses, and winds could continue to gust up to 15.6 mph. Precipitation chances remain low at 4%.

There are no severe weather warnings currently in effect for Williamson County as the mild and stable conditions continue. Residents can expect a clear and calm night ahead.

Today’s Details High 83°F Low 61°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 66% UV Index 5.2 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 74°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 6:07pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 83°F 61°F Overcast Sunday 73°F 48°F Rain: heavy Monday 63°F 43°F Clear sky Tuesday 67°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 65°F 42°F Clear sky Thursday 71°F 46°F Overcast Friday 68°F 51°F Overcast

