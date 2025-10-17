10/17/25: Overcast Day Peaks at 79, Evening Temp 77, Calm Winds

Weather Update for Williamson County – 10/17/25

As of 5:44 PM today in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a comfortable 77°F under overcast skies. The wind is mild, blowing at 2.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.3°F and dipped to a low of 52.7°F. Winds peaked at 6.6 mph, and despite overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained a minimal 2%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the overcast theme will continue with temperatures expected to lower to 64.6°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, peaking at about 5.3 mph. The likelihood of rain remains low at 2%.

Residents can expect a mild evening with stable weather conditions, suitable for typical outdoor evening activities.

Today’s Details

High
79°F
Low
53°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
4.9 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
77°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
6:09pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 79°F 53°F Overcast
Saturday 83°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 73°F 49°F Rain: heavy
Monday 69°F 46°F Clear sky
Tuesday 71°F 48°F Clear sky
Wednesday 65°F 42°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 43°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

