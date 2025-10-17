10/17/25: Overcast Day Peaks at 79, Evening Temp 77, Calm Winds

Weather Update for Williamson County – 10/17/25
As of 5:44 PM today in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a comfortable 77°F under overcast skies. The wind is mild, blowing at 2.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.3°F and dipped to a low of 52.7°F. Winds peaked at 6.6 mph, and despite overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained a minimal 2%.
Looking ahead to tonight, the overcast theme will continue with temperatures expected to lower to 64.6°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, peaking at about 5.3 mph. The likelihood of rain remains low at 2%.
Residents can expect a mild evening with stable weather conditions, suitable for typical outdoor evening activities.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|79°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|73°F
|49°F
|Rain: heavy
|Monday
|69°F
|46°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|71°F
|48°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|65°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|67°F
|43°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
