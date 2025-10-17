10/17/25: Overcast and Mild at 79°F in Williamson County

Williamson County Weather Update: October 17, 2025

As of 1:50 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 79°F. Winds are mild at 5.3 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s high is expected to reach 80.2°F with continuous overcast skies. The temperature will lower slightly tonight with an expected low of 65.5°F. Winds tonight will remain gentle at speeds reaching up to 5 mph. Rainfall is unlikely, with the precipitation chance holding at 2%.

Please note that no weather warnings or advisories are in effect. The gentle conditions are set to continue, making it a subdued day weather-wise for the area. Residents can expect a consistent and calm weather pattern into the evening.

Today’s Details High 80°F Low 53°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 4.9 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 6:09pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 80°F 53°F Overcast Saturday 84°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 73°F 49°F Rain: heavy Monday 69°F 46°F Clear sky Tuesday 71°F 48°F Clear sky Wednesday 65°F 42°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 43°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email