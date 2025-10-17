10/17/25: Overcast and Mild at 79°F in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-

Williamson County Weather Update: October 17, 2025

As of 1:50 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 79°F. Winds are mild at 5.3 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s high is expected to reach 80.2°F with continuous overcast skies. The temperature will lower slightly tonight with an expected low of 65.5°F. Winds tonight will remain gentle at speeds reaching up to 5 mph. Rainfall is unlikely, with the precipitation chance holding at 2%.

Please note that no weather warnings or advisories are in effect. The gentle conditions are set to continue, making it a subdued day weather-wise for the area. Residents can expect a consistent and calm weather pattern into the evening.

Today’s Details

High
80°F
Low
53°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
46%
UV Index
4.9 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
6:09pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 80°F 53°F Overcast
Saturday 84°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 73°F 49°F Rain: heavy
Monday 69°F 46°F Clear sky
Tuesday 71°F 48°F Clear sky
Wednesday 65°F 42°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 43°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here