10/17/25: Clear Sky and Cool at 66°F, Low 64°F Tonight with Overcast Conditions

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with the temperature at 66°F. Winds are gentle, blowing at 4.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, Williamson County experienced a high of 79.3°F and a low of 52.7°F. Conditions were mostly overcast throughout the day, with wind speeds reaching up to 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, with no rainfall reported.

Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast indicates an expected low of 64.4°F with overcast skies continuing. Wind speeds will be milder, peaking around 5 mph, and the chance of rain will persist at 1%.

As we move into the early hours of tomorrow, the weather pattern is set to maintain similar conditions with continued cloud cover and minimal changes in temperature or wind speed.

Today’s Details High 79°F Low 53°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 4.9 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 6:09pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 79°F 53°F Overcast Saturday 83°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 72°F 49°F Rain: heavy Monday 68°F 46°F Clear sky Tuesday 71°F 47°F Mainly clear Wednesday 65°F 42°F Clear sky Thursday 69°F 43°F Overcast

