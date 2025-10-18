10/17/25: Clear Sky and Cool at 66°F, Low 64°F Tonight with Overcast Conditions

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with the temperature at 66°F. Winds are gentle, blowing at 4.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, Williamson County experienced a high of 79.3°F and a low of 52.7°F. Conditions were mostly overcast throughout the day, with wind speeds reaching up to 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, with no rainfall reported.

Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast indicates an expected low of 64.4°F with overcast skies continuing. Wind speeds will be milder, peaking around 5 mph, and the chance of rain will persist at 1%.

As we move into the early hours of tomorrow, the weather pattern is set to maintain similar conditions with continued cloud cover and minimal changes in temperature or wind speed.

Today’s Details

High
79°F
Low
53°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
4.9 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
6:09pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 79°F 53°F Overcast
Saturday 83°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 72°F 49°F Rain: heavy
Monday 68°F 46°F Clear sky
Tuesday 71°F 47°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 65°F 42°F Clear sky
Thursday 69°F 43°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

