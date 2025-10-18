10/17/25: Clear Sky and Cool at 66°F, Low 64°F Tonight with Overcast Conditions

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with the temperature at 66°F. Winds are gentle, blowing at 4.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, Williamson County experienced a high of 79.3°F and a low of 52.7°F. Conditions were mostly overcast throughout the day, with wind speeds reaching up to 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, with no rainfall reported.
Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast indicates an expected low of 64.4°F with overcast skies continuing. Wind speeds will be milder, peaking around 5 mph, and the chance of rain will persist at 1%.
As we move into the early hours of tomorrow, the weather pattern is set to maintain similar conditions with continued cloud cover and minimal changes in temperature or wind speed.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|79°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|72°F
|49°F
|Rain: heavy
|Monday
|68°F
|46°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|71°F
|47°F
|Mainly clear
|Wednesday
|65°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|69°F
|43°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
