10/17/25: Clear Sky and 54, High 79 and Low 53 Today, Overcast Tonight

Williamson County Weather Update for 10/17/25

Currently in Williamson County at 4:50 AM, the weather is clear with a temperature of 54.3°F. The wind is mild at 2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the forecast predicts a high of 79.7°F with mostly overcast skies throughout the day. The wind will remain light, not exceeding 6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at just 4%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Tonight, the temperature is set to drop to a low of 64.4°F. The conditions will remain overcast, and the winds will slightly increase, reaching up to 5.1 mph. Similar to the daytime, the precipitation chance will stay at 4%, indicating another dry night ahead.

Residents should enjoy the stable weather conditions but should carry appropriate attire for cooler temperatures in the early morning and evening.

Today’s Details High 80°F Low 53°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 54°F · feels 54°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 6:09pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 80°F 53°F Overcast Saturday 84°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 73°F 49°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 69°F 46°F Clear sky Tuesday 70°F 48°F Mainly clear Wednesday 66°F 42°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 46°F Overcast

