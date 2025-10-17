10/17/25: Clear Sky and 54, High 79 and Low 53 Today, Overcast Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Williamson County Weather Update for 10/17/25

Currently in Williamson County at 4:50 AM, the weather is clear with a temperature of 54.3°F. The wind is mild at 2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the forecast predicts a high of 79.7°F with mostly overcast skies throughout the day. The wind will remain light, not exceeding 6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at just 4%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Tonight, the temperature is set to drop to a low of 64.4°F. The conditions will remain overcast, and the winds will slightly increase, reaching up to 5.1 mph. Similar to the daytime, the precipitation chance will stay at 4%, indicating another dry night ahead.

Residents should enjoy the stable weather conditions but should carry appropriate attire for cooler temperatures in the early morning and evening.

Today’s Details

High
80°F
Low
53°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
6:09pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 80°F 53°F Overcast
Saturday 84°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 73°F 49°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 69°F 46°F Clear sky
Tuesday 70°F 48°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 66°F 42°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 46°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here