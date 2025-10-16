10/16/25: Clear Sky and 76.6 After Daytime High of 78.3

Photo by Jim Wood

At 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 76.6°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, Williamson County experienced a high of 78.3°F and a low of 57.6°F. Conditions were predominantly overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 9.5 mph. The chance of precipitation was minimal at only 1%.

Looking ahead to tonight, skies are expected to remain clear as the temperature drops to a low of 62.4°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with gusts up to 5.6 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

Residents can look forward to a calm and clear evening in Williamson County with steady temperatures and minimal wind activity.

Today’s Details

High
78°F
Low
58°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
5.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
77°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
6:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 78°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 81°F 53°F Overcast
Saturday 84°F 60°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 67°F 50°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 71°F 46°F Clear sky
Tuesday 74°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 65°F 42°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

