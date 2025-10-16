10/16/25: Clear Sky and 58.5°F, High 78.3°F Expected Today

At 7:56 AM this morning in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 58.5°F with clear skies and a light breeze at 4.1 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.

Today in Williamson County, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 78.3°F and drop to a low of 56.8°F. The sky will gradually become overcast as the day progresses, although the chance of rain remains nearly non-existent at 1%. Winds could gust as high as 10.3 mph.

Tonight, the skies will clear again with a forecast low of 62.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with maximum speeds reaching up to 5.8 mph. No precipitation is expected tonight.

This forecast reflects stable weather conditions with no severe weather alerts currently in effect for Williamson County on this date, 10/16/25.

Today’s Details

High
78°F
Low
57°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
5.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
58°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
6:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 78°F 57°F Overcast
Friday 81°F 55°F Overcast
Saturday 83°F 61°F Overcast
Sunday 74°F 49°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 68°F 46°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 72°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 65°F 42°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

