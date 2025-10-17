10/16/25: Clear Skies and Cool Evening at 64.6°F in Williamson County

Williamson County Weather Update for October 16, 2025
As of 9:30 PM in Williamson County, residents are experiencing clear skies with a current temperature of 64.6°F and winds from the south at 4.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 78.4°F under clear skies, with a low of 57.6°F this morning. Winds peaked up to 9.5 mph, though there was hardly any chance of rainfall, maintaining a dry day throughout.
For the remainder of tonight, the forecast continues to show clear skies with temperatures expected to dip slightly to a low of 62.8°F. Wind speeds will remain mild, not exceeding 6 mph, and there will be no precipitation.
Residents can look forward to a calm and serene night ahead in Williamson County with no weather warnings in effect. This settled pattern provides ideal conditions for nighttime activities or a peaceful rest.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|78°F
|58°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|82°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|76°F
|49°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|71°F
|47°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|74°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|65°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter