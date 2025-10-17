10/16/25: Clear Skies and Cool Evening at 64.6°F in Williamson County

Williamson County Weather Update for October 16, 2025

As of 9:30 PM in Williamson County, residents are experiencing clear skies with a current temperature of 64.6°F and winds from the south at 4.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 78.4°F under clear skies, with a low of 57.6°F this morning. Winds peaked up to 9.5 mph, though there was hardly any chance of rainfall, maintaining a dry day throughout.

For the remainder of tonight, the forecast continues to show clear skies with temperatures expected to dip slightly to a low of 62.8°F. Wind speeds will remain mild, not exceeding 6 mph, and there will be no precipitation.

Residents can look forward to a calm and serene night ahead in Williamson County with no weather warnings in effect. This settled pattern provides ideal conditions for nighttime activities or a peaceful rest.

Today’s Details

High
78°F
Low
58°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
5.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
6:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 78°F 58°F Clear sky
Friday 82°F 54°F Overcast
Saturday 83°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 76°F 49°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 71°F 47°F Clear sky
Tuesday 74°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 65°F 42°F Clear sky
Next 24 Hours

