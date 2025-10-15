10/15/25: Clear Skies and 78°F in Williamson County

photo by Donna Vissman

At 1:55 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 78.1°F. Winds are blowing at 9 mph and there has been no precipitation observed.

Today’s temperature has nearly reached its peak at 79.9°F, under clear skies with minimal wind fluctuation up to 8.9 mph. The overall precipitation chance remains exceptionally low at 2%, and absolutely no precipitation has been recorded.

Tonight, the skies will remain clear as the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 63.1°F. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 6.1 mph, maintaining the low precipitation chance of 2%.

Residents of Williamson County can expect continued clear conditions without any weather-related disruptions. Enjoy a charming evening under clear skies, with stable temperatures providing a comfortable night ahead.

Today’s Details

High
80°F
Low
51°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
46%
UV Index
5.4 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
6:11pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 80°F 51°F Clear sky
Thursday 79°F 57°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 53°F Overcast
Saturday 84°F 61°F Overcast
Sunday 75°F 53°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 73°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 82°F 56°F Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours

