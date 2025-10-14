10/14/25: Clear Skies Continue, Afternoon Temp Reaches 77.4

By
Source Staff
-
Photo by Jim Wood

As of 1:55 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 77.4°F. Winds are currently blowing at 10.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s weather peaked at a high of 78.4°F with a comfortable range until reaching the evening’s low expected to be 52°F. The wind has approached speeds up to 12.4 mph, and skies have remained partly cloudy throughout the day. No precipitation is anticipated as the chance remains at 0%.

Tonight, residents can expect clear skies with a mild low of 59.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 5.5 mph. The precipitation chance continues to hold at 0%, ensuring a dry night ahead.

In summary, Williamson County enjoys a clear and calm day with no immediate weather concerns. Conditions are expected to remain stable into the night with cooler temperatures and minimal wind.

Today’s Details

High
78°F
Low
52°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
5.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
77°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
6:12pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 78°F 52°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 79°F 51°F Clear sky
Thursday 76°F 53°F Overcast
Friday 78°F 56°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 64°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 70°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 69°F 46°F Clear sky
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here