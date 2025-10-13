10/13/25: Clear Sky and Pleasant Evening at 74°F

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County on October 13, 2025, conditions are clear with a temperature of 74.3°F. Winds are moderate at 9.3 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 76.3°F and dipped to a low of 48.6°F. The skies were partly cloudy with a maximum wind speed of 9.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, with no rainfall recorded throughout the day.

Tonight, clear skies are expected to continue into the evening with temperatures forecasted to drop to a low of 59.4°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 5.8 mph. The minimal chance of precipitation will persist through the night.

Residents can anticipate a pleasant evening with mild conditions for outdoor activities or nighttime plans.

Today’s Details

High
76°F
Low
49°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
74°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
6:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 76°F 49°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 78°F 53°F Clear sky
Wednesday 80°F 52°F Clear sky
Thursday 79°F 58°F Clear sky
Friday 79°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 69°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here