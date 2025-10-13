10/13/25: Clear Sky and Pleasant Evening at 74°F

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County on October 13, 2025, conditions are clear with a temperature of 74.3°F. Winds are moderate at 9.3 mph, and there is no precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 76.3°F and dipped to a low of 48.6°F. The skies were partly cloudy with a maximum wind speed of 9.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, with no rainfall recorded throughout the day.
Tonight, clear skies are expected to continue into the evening with temperatures forecasted to drop to a low of 59.4°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 5.8 mph. The minimal chance of precipitation will persist through the night.
Residents can anticipate a pleasant evening with mild conditions for outdoor activities or nighttime plans.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|76°F
|49°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|78°F
|53°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|80°F
|52°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|79°F
|58°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|79°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|80°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|69°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
