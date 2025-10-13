10/13/25: Clear Sky and Pleasant Evening at 74°F

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County on October 13, 2025, conditions are clear with a temperature of 74.3°F. Winds are moderate at 9.3 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 76.3°F and dipped to a low of 48.6°F. The skies were partly cloudy with a maximum wind speed of 9.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, with no rainfall recorded throughout the day.

Tonight, clear skies are expected to continue into the evening with temperatures forecasted to drop to a low of 59.4°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 5.8 mph. The minimal chance of precipitation will persist through the night.

Residents can anticipate a pleasant evening with mild conditions for outdoor activities or nighttime plans.

Today’s Details High 76°F Low 49°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 74°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 6:14pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 76°F 49°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 78°F 53°F Clear sky Wednesday 80°F 52°F Clear sky Thursday 79°F 58°F Clear sky Friday 79°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 69°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate

