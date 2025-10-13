10/13/25: Clear Sky and Mild at 75°F, Light Winds

At 1:55 PM in Williamson County on October 13, 2025, weather conditions are clear with a current temperature of 74.8°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle 6.1 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded today.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 76.8°F with a morning low of 48.6°F. The day remained mostly clear, transitioning to partly cloudy skies briefly. Winds peaked at 8.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation was negligible at 1%.

Tonight, the skies will clear up again as the temperature drops to a low of 59.4°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, remaining up to 6 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at 1%.

Residents can expect a serene evening ahead with clear skies and gentle breezes, maintaining the trend of dry conditions into the night.

Today’s Details High 77°F Low 49°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 41% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 75°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 6:14pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 77°F 49°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 78°F 53°F Clear sky Wednesday 80°F 52°F Clear sky Thursday 79°F 58°F Clear sky Friday 79°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 69°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email