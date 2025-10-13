10/13/25: Clear Sky and Mild at 75°F, Light Winds

At 1:55 PM in Williamson County on October 13, 2025, weather conditions are clear with a current temperature of 74.8°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle 6.1 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded today.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 76.8°F with a morning low of 48.6°F. The day remained mostly clear, transitioning to partly cloudy skies briefly. Winds peaked at 8.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation was negligible at 1%.

Tonight, the skies will clear up again as the temperature drops to a low of 59.4°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, remaining up to 6 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at 1%.

Residents can expect a serene evening ahead with clear skies and gentle breezes, maintaining the trend of dry conditions into the night.

Today’s Details

High
77°F
Low
49°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
6:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 77°F 49°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 78°F 53°F Clear sky
Wednesday 80°F 52°F Clear sky
Thursday 79°F 58°F Clear sky
Friday 79°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 69°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

