10/13/25: Clear Sky and Mild at 75°F, Light Winds

At 1:55 PM in Williamson County on October 13, 2025, weather conditions are clear with a current temperature of 74.8°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle 6.1 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded today.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 76.8°F with a morning low of 48.6°F. The day remained mostly clear, transitioning to partly cloudy skies briefly. Winds peaked at 8.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation was negligible at 1%.
Tonight, the skies will clear up again as the temperature drops to a low of 59.4°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, remaining up to 6 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at 1%.
Residents can expect a serene evening ahead with clear skies and gentle breezes, maintaining the trend of dry conditions into the night.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|77°F
|49°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|78°F
|53°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|80°F
|52°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|79°F
|58°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|79°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|80°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|69°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
