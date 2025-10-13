10/13/25: Clear Skies and Cool Morning at 51°F, High of 75 Today

Current Weather Update for Williamson County as of 4:55 AM, 10/13/25

At 4:55 AM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 50.7°F and a light breeze at 2.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Today, Williamson County can expect a clear sky throughout the day with a high temperature reaching up to 75.4°F and light winds increasing up to 7.8 mph. There is a minimal chance of precipitation at 2%.

Tonight, the weather will remain clear with low temperatures around 59°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 5.8 mph, and the chance of rain continues to be low at 2%.

Residents can enjoy the stable weather as there are no weather warnings or advisories in effect for the area currently.

Today’s Details

High
75°F
Low
50°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
51°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
6:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 75°F 50°F Clear sky
Tuesday 78°F 52°F Clear sky
Wednesday 78°F 54°F Clear sky
Thursday 78°F 55°F Clear sky
Friday 79°F 57°F Overcast
Saturday 81°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 74°F 54°F Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours

