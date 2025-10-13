10/13/25: Clear Skies and Cool Morning at 51°F, High of 75 Today

Current Weather Update for Williamson County as of 4:55 AM, 10/13/25

At 4:55 AM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 50.7°F and a light breeze at 2.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Today, Williamson County can expect a clear sky throughout the day with a high temperature reaching up to 75.4°F and light winds increasing up to 7.8 mph. There is a minimal chance of precipitation at 2%.

Tonight, the weather will remain clear with low temperatures around 59°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 5.8 mph, and the chance of rain continues to be low at 2%.

Residents can enjoy the stable weather as there are no weather warnings or advisories in effect for the area currently.

Today’s Details High 75°F Low 50°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 51°F · feels 48°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 6:14pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 75°F 50°F Clear sky Tuesday 78°F 52°F Clear sky Wednesday 78°F 54°F Clear sky Thursday 78°F 55°F Clear sky Friday 79°F 57°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 63°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 74°F 54°F Drizzle: dense

