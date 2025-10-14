10/13/25: Clear Night in Williamson County with Mild 61°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 60.8°F. Winds are calm, blowing at 4.5 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the county experienced partly cloudy skies, with a peak temperature of 76.3°F and a low of 48.6°F. Winds reached up to 7.9 mph, and there was no precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, the sky remains clear in Williamson County, and temperatures are expected to drop near 59.7°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, tapering to about 5.7 mph. No precipitation is anticipated as the clear conditions persist.

Residents can look forward to continued stable weather without any severe weather alerts affecting the area as of now.

Today’s Details

High
76°F
Low
49°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
6:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 76°F 49°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 78°F 53°F Clear sky
Wednesday 79°F 52°F Clear sky
Thursday 78°F 56°F Clear sky
Friday 76°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 81°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 71°F 52°F Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours

