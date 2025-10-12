10/12/25: Clear Skies Continue, High 76 and Low 51

At 4:55 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52°F. The wind is calm, blowing at just 0.2 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Today in Williamson County, temperatures are expected to peak at 75.7°F under clear skies, following a low of 50.9°F this morning. Winds could reach up to 6.8 mph, but no precipitation is anticipated.

Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, and the temperature will drop to a low of 57.7°F. Wind speeds are predicted to decrease slightly, with maximum speeds up to 5.7 mph.

This weather pattern with clear skies and mild temperatures is ideal for outdoor activities throughout the day and evening.

Today’s Details High 76°F Low 51°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 6:15pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 76°F 51°F Clear sky Monday 77°F 51°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 78°F 56°F Clear sky Wednesday 79°F 55°F Clear sky Thursday 76°F 56°F Mainly clear Friday 78°F 57°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 63°F Drizzle: light

