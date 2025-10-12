10/12/25: Clear Skies and 74.5°F in Williamson County, Winds at 6.1 mph

At 1:55 PM today in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 74.5°F. Wind speeds are mild at 6.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation. The clear skies are expected to continue throughout the day as temperatures are set to peak near today’s high of 76.3°F.

Tonight, residents can expect similar clear conditions with temperatures slightly cooler, dropping to a low of 59.2°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to remain steady, up to about 6 mph. Like today, there is no precipitation expected tonight.

The forecast for today and tonight remains predominantly stable with mainly clear skies and mild temperatures. This pattern contributes to a pleasant day and evening for the area with minimal wind interference and no rainfall.

Overall, Williamson County is experiencing a calm and clear day, with similar weather expected to continue into the evening.

Today’s Details High 76°F Low 50°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 74°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 6:15pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 76°F 50°F Mainly clear Monday 78°F 51°F Clear sky Tuesday 78°F 53°F Clear sky Wednesday 79°F 54°F Clear sky Thursday 78°F 56°F Clear sky Friday 78°F 57°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate

