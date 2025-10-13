10/12/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 61, Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County on 10/12/25, conditions are clear with a temperature of 61°F and light winds at 2.9 mph. There is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, the weather was mainly clear, with a high of 75.9°F and a low of 50.4°F. Wind speeds reached up to 8.3 mph, but no precipitation was recorded.
Tonight, we expect the skies to remain clear with temperatures slightly decreasing to a low of 59.4°F. Winds will continue to be gentle, peaking at 3.9 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation throughout the night.
As we proceed with these stable conditions, residents can enjoy a calm and starry night with minimal wind disruption and no immediate weather concerns.
Today’s Details
High
76°F
Low
50°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
6:15pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|76°F
|50°F
|Mainly clear
|Monday
|78°F
|52°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|77°F
|53°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|79°F
|55°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|78°F
|55°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|80°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|82°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
