10/12/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 61, Calm Winds

By
Source Staff
-
Photo by Jim Wood

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County on 10/12/25, conditions are clear with a temperature of 61°F and light winds at 2.9 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the weather was mainly clear, with a high of 75.9°F and a low of 50.4°F. Wind speeds reached up to 8.3 mph, but no precipitation was recorded.

Tonight, we expect the skies to remain clear with temperatures slightly decreasing to a low of 59.4°F. Winds will continue to be gentle, peaking at 3.9 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation throughout the night.

As we proceed with these stable conditions, residents can enjoy a calm and starry night with minimal wind disruption and no immediate weather concerns.

Today’s Details

High
76°F
Low
50°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
6:15pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 76°F 50°F Mainly clear
Monday 78°F 52°F Clear sky
Tuesday 77°F 53°F Clear sky
Wednesday 79°F 55°F Clear sky
Thursday 78°F 55°F Clear sky
Friday 80°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 82°F 63°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here