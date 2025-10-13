10/12/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 61, Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County on 10/12/25, conditions are clear with a temperature of 61°F and light winds at 2.9 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the weather was mainly clear, with a high of 75.9°F and a low of 50.4°F. Wind speeds reached up to 8.3 mph, but no precipitation was recorded.

Tonight, we expect the skies to remain clear with temperatures slightly decreasing to a low of 59.4°F. Winds will continue to be gentle, peaking at 3.9 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation throughout the night.

As we proceed with these stable conditions, residents can enjoy a calm and starry night with minimal wind disruption and no immediate weather concerns.

Today’s Details High 76°F Low 50°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 6:15pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 76°F 50°F Mainly clear Monday 78°F 52°F Clear sky Tuesday 77°F 53°F Clear sky Wednesday 79°F 55°F Clear sky Thursday 78°F 55°F Clear sky Friday 80°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 82°F 63°F Drizzle: light

