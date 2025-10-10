10/10/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp Holding at 72

Williamson County Weather Update: October 10, 2025

As of 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, the temperature is at a comfortable 72.3°F with a light breeze from the wind reaching 2.7 mph and no recorded precipitation. The sky remains overcast as we head into the evening.

The highest temperature earlier today peaked at 73.2°F. It was a mostly stable day with minimal wind activity, highest gusts reaching up to 5.2 mph, and a near-zero precipitation chance, which maintained dry conditions throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 61°F. The wind will remain gentle, topping out at around 4.9 mph. The sky is set to stay predominantly overcast, and there remains no expectation of rain as the precipitation chance is virtually nil.

Residents can anticipate mild and mostly unchanged weather conditions to continue into the evening and night.

Today’s Details

High
73°F
Low
53°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
72°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
6:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 73°F 53°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 55°F Mainly clear
Sunday 75°F 50°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 52°F Overcast
Tuesday 78°F 56°F Clear sky
Wednesday 80°F 58°F Clear sky
Thursday 81°F 58°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

